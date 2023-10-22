The lover boy method: How pimps target young women and groom them into prostitutes

Last week, MaltaToday published an investigative story on a Romanian crime feud and its links to prostitution in Malta. The crime racket made use of the ‘lover boy’ method to recruit and traffic women to Malta and coerce them into prostitution. NICOLE MEILAK tries to understand what this method is.

The ‘lover boy’ method is a phenomenon that gained public attention this year after influencer Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian officials in connection to human trafficking.

Authorities accused Tate of using this method to lure women into his sex-trafficking scheme. It is a method has been used by pimps and traffickers world-over, and Malta is no exception.

Romina Gatt Lopez, a researcher and activist, explained that the ‘lover boy’ method sees the pimp posing as a romantic partner, or ‘lover’ to gain the trust and affection of their victim, and later coerce them into prostitution.

“When listening to stories directly from Maltese women, you notice that they don’t refer to their pimps as pimps, but as boyfriends,” Gatt Lopez said. “And they insist on this. They’ll say how he provided a roof over their head, provided them food, clothes, and even drugs.”

Gatt Lopez reflected on the experience of one young girl who approached Dar Hosea, a shelter for women in prostitution. “She started off lonely, with no friends, she was vulnerable.”

“Then, a young and good-looking boy shows up, gives her attention, showers her in expensive gifts. He starts inviting her to glamorous parties. Drugs are introduced. Private homes are rented out as parties, and one is invited to sleep and perform sexual activity with other men.”

Gatt Lopez added that there’s a strong connection between prostitution and drugs. Women and girls will slowly get introduced to drugs so that they become easier to manipulate.

The ‘lover boy’ method is primarily the weaponization of loneliness and insecurity. The women targeted through this strategy, according to Gatt Lopez, tend to be lonely, coming from chaotic and broken families. “They can come from low socio-economic backgrounds, but also from high-end families. But there is also a common trend to seeing this behaviour among women who experienced childhood sexual abuse.”

Loverboy manipulation comes in phases, Gatt Lopez explained. It starts with the scouting period, with the pimp or trafficker looking around for an intended target. Once they identify a victim, they start to create attachment, showering them in attention and lavish gifts. Whatever the victim desires, they provide.

In some cases, the pimps will go as far as to create attachment by getting his target pregnant. “In some cases, a man will have five or six girls pregnant at the same time,” he said. “Men who buy sex also tend to pay more for girls who are pregnant.”

Then comes the exploitation phase. “He starts bringing up the excuse that they’re being threatened over finances because he bought her so many expensive gifts, or he owes money to a certain gang. They make up these stories and introduce her to prostitution because she can help him make money.”

This sort of manipulation leaves a lasting scar on the women affected. “It leaves them emotionally destroyed, suffering from PTSD. It could lead to a lack of emotional control, with sudden outbursts of anger.”

“One has to understand what is behind the façade of rebellious anger. Sometimes in Europe, the girl would spit at police when they’re trying to help her. She would be angry because they’ve been let down by everybody. How can they start trusting somebody that they don’t know.”