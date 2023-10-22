[WATCH] Abela accuses EU leaders of using their power for personal benefit amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Prime Minister Robert Abela accused European Union leaders of using their power for personal benefit in the context of the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

“There were those who, instead of utilising their authority and resources, which includes her position, to seek a resolution for peace and avert further loss of life, employed them as opportunities to advance in her career,” Abela said on Sunday morning.

Israel and Hamas have been at war for the past two weeks. The conflict began when the Palestinian militant group launched surprise cross-border raids from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 people and the taking of hostages.

In response, Israel has carried out strikes that Palestinian authorities claim have led to the deaths of thousands. Many in the already overcrowded and impoverished territory are in desperate need of assistance. Furthermore, there are concerns that the crisis could escalate further, potentially involving Israel's neighboring countries as Israeli forces are expected to launch a ground offensive.

Last week, Roberta Metsola, along with European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, traveled to Israel at the invitation of the Knesset to express their solidarity and reiterate their rejection of terrorism.

The visit sparked debates among EU circles about whether the two top EU officials had exceeded their authority.

However, Metsola was also criticised for her somewhat "pro-Israeli" stance and for not condemning Israel's response to the attack, which included massive airstrikes, artillery attacks, the interruption of water, electricity, and food supplies, and the ordering of over one million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.

Addressing the issue in front of party supporters in Gozo, Abela said it is a shame that EU leaders "are using their power for their own personal advancement."

"She only perceived an opportunity for personal progress, how much more she will achieve, how much further she will advance. What a pity! This underscores the disparity in our political approaches," Abela said.

Abela recalled how the government immediately condemned the Hamas attacks but also the Israeli response, which violates international humanitarian law.

"To be neutral does not mean being indifferent to people's suffering," Abela stated.

Abela insisted that this neutrality prompted Ukraine's Presidential Office to choose Malta to host the next round of talks on the Peace Formula Initiative.

"Because our country maintains neutrality and promotes peace when others resort to military actions, that's why Malta was selected to host the Ukraine peace talks," Abela added.

Next year will see the government ensuring stability in energy sector prices, Abela says

Abela announced that next week's budget will prioritise ensuring stability in energy sector prices.

"The support for energy prices has been the most significant measure we have taken in recent years, and it will remain a top priority in the upcoming budget," Abela declared.

Abela emphasised that ongoing discussions with the public were instrumental in formulating decisions and crafting a budget that benefits many, particularly in the face of rising inflation.

He responded to opposition claims that the assistance in the energy sector was unsustainable by arguing that if families were to face hundreds of euros in additional monthly energy costs, their quality of life would decline.

"Next year, we will once again allocate hundreds of millions of euros to reinforce this crucial measure," he reiterated.

The Prime Minister also raised questions about whether it is acceptable for a government to be aware of importers profiteering by charging excessive prices for these essential items, even after benefiting from the government’s aid.

Few weeks ago, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba asked the European Commission to investigate Maltese food importers for antitrust violations.

"Malta's size and geographical limitations," he argued, "led to the formation of de facto monopolies where a handful of importers dominate the market."

Reacting to this, and the criticism Aguis Saliba received particularly from the Opposition, Abela emphasised the importance of ensuring fair prices for essential goods to protect the welfare of the Maltese people.

"It's crucial to question whom the opposition is truly protecting. The Maltese people should be at the forefront of our priorities," Abela said.

He went on to suggest that the opposition may be driven by the singular goal of toppling the current government and seizing power for personal gain, rather than serving the best interests of the nation.