Unlicensed contractors cannot work in construction anymore as application period ends

Unlicensed contractors can no longer carry out demolitions, excavations and construction work legally, as the license application period comes to an end.

In a statement, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said it received over 3,500 applications from contractors since July, when the government published a legal notice regulating licenses.

Starting from 1 November (today), any contractors that did not apply for a license in demolition, excavation or construction cannot operate legally.

During this transition period, until licenses are issued, only those who applied for a license can continue to operate legally.

Those contractors who have not applied for a licence can still do so by 31 May 2024, but cannot operate as contractors until they receive a provisional license.

Meanwhile, the licensing committee will evaluate all the applications received in a process that will take up to 60 days before contractors get word on their application.

In the coming weeks, the BCA will inform all those who applied for licensing whether they need to submit further documents to their application.

The new rules, published last July, apply to contractors offering services of demolition, excavation and construction and impose several obligations, including the requirement that any work done is covered by a valid insurance policy to cover any loss or damage to third parties and employees.

The regulations also establish a schedule of penalties for contractors working without a licence, or carrying out work with a suspended licence or in violation of licence conditions.

The penalties also contemplate prison sentences of up to six months and administrative penalties that can go up to €50,000 and fines that can reach €5,000 per day.