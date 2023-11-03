Ian Borg in Beijing in bilateral meeting with counterpart Wang Yi

Maltese foreign minister Ian Borg held bilateral meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing.

Talks focused on Malta’s historical relations with the People’s Republic of China, with both sides recognising their willingness to further improve relations in the face of present-day international challenges.

Wang Yi was recently in Malta to hold strategic discussions with the National Security Adviser of the United States.

Borg said he discussed cooperation matters with Wang on a multilateral basis, primarily at the level of the United Nations Security Council, where Malta is serving its term as an elected member on the same Council.

In Beijing, Borg also had the opportunity to inaugurate maintenance works carried out on the building of the Embassy of Malta to China. “We are continuing an investment to further strengthen embassy infrastructure to have the adequate space to carry out Malta’s diplomatic and consular work, and serve the Maltese residing or visiting this country,” Borg said, thanking Ambassador John Busuttil and the Maltese team for their work.

Borg also had a meeting with the Deputy Minister of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Lingiun.