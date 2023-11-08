Carnival King Pawlu Curmi 'l-Pampalun' dies at 92

Pawlu Curmi, better known as "il-Pampalun," has passed away at the age of 92.

Often described as the King of Carnival, Curmi was widely recognised in Valletta, especially during the carnival season.

He was a familiar presence at these celebrations, adorned in the brightest of colours and wearing the broadest of smiles.

Reactions have poured in on social media on Wednesday morning, with many offering their sympathies and sharing memories of their adventures with Curmi.

In 2021, the official carnival poster paid tribute to Curmi, and a carnival float was created in his honour during the same year.

Curmi was born on December 12, 1930. He was the youngest of nine boys and married Doris Zarb, with whom he had two children, John and Carmen.

In 1950, Curmi participated in the traditional Maltese Carnival celebrations for the first time. Afterwards, he established his own company, now known as the "Paul Curmi & Christopher Caruana Carnival Dance Company."

Curmi was also involved in football and regattas.

Owen Bonnici: 'Malta Carnival will not be the same without Pampalun'

He played with the Valletta Vanguards for a period and even played a role in launching the Marsamxett Regatta Club.

In a social media post, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici described Pawlu Curmi as a humble and respectful man who held culture and the arts close to his heart.

"It is certain that Malta Carnival will not be the same without Pampalun. However, it is equally certain that the extraordinary artistic legacy he left behind will continue to endure, even after his passing, serving as a foundation as solid as steel for the continued progress of this artistic expression," Bonnici stated.

The minister extended his condolences to Curmi's family, friends, and colleagues.

'I bid you farewell," Julie Zahra offers her sympathies to Curmi's family and friends

The Nationalist Party spokesperson for Culture, Julie Zahra, also offered her sympathies to Curmi's family and friends.

"Today, Malta lost the King of Carnival. Il-Pampalun, as he was better known, will forever be a symbol of Maltese Carnival. I bid you farewell, Paul," she wrote.

Zahra added that she will always cherish the past experiences she had with Curmi and that she will forever remember him as the joyful, humble, and truthful man that he was.