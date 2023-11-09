PN files motion for the creation of parliamentary committee for justice

The Nationalist Party has filed a motion calling for the creation of a parliamentary committee dedicated to matters of justice.

“The proposed committee would address a wide range of issues, from constitutional matters and the rule of law to human rights and fundamental freedoms,” PN justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina said on Thursday afternoon.

The motion was presented to the Clerk of the House by Aquilina and PN Whip Robert Cutajar.

Addressing a press conference on the matter, Aquilina said the committee would discuss decisions, recommendations, and reports that may impact justice in Malta.

“It will operate on its own initiative and consider any matter referred to it by the chamber or any other committee within the chamber,” he added.

One distinctive feature of the committee, Aquilina said, is its power to request individuals to appear before it, excluding the chief justice, judges, and magistrates, to give an account of their work and responsibilities in the realm of justice. This mechanism, the Opposition hopes, aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the justice system.

The committee would also play a crucial role in analysing the impact of both government and European Union decisions on the field of justice.

This includes a thorough examination and reporting to the House on various documents, recommendations, and policies related to justice proposed by officers, commissioners, boards, authorities, entities, or any legal entity.

In terms of composition, the proposed committee would consist of more than seven members, with a quorum of four members required for its proceedings.

Members will be chosen to represent the chamber in a general manner, ensuring proportional representation based on the number of government and Opposition members.

“The chairman of the committee will be nominated by the Leader of the Opposition, following a model similar to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), with the president holding the decisive vote in case of a tie,” Aquilina further explained.