Central Malta in gridlock due to major igaming event in Marsa

Most of central Malta is currently experiencing gridlock traffic due to a major event being held at MMH in Marsa as well as accidents across the country.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the major event is one of the reasons behind the severe traffic situation. The event in question is hosted by SiGMA which is hosting an igaming conference where 25,000 delegates from all over the world were invited.

Despite the event being hosted at Marsa, commuters are currently stuck in traffic in Ħamrun, Pieta, Msida, San Ġwann, Pembroke and Birkirkara, among other localities.

MaltaToday is informed that Transport Malta officials are currently on the ground trying to mitigate the situation.