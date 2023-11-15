Workers in creative sector have more than doubled, minister announces

Arts minister Owen Bonnici has highlighted a significant surge in careers within Malta's cultural and creative sectors over the past decade. The number of individuals employed in these fields has more than doubled, Bonnici said with an annual growth of 13% in the current year compared to the previous one.

According to official figures from the National Statistics Office, the count of individuals engaged in creative and cultural sectors was 3,065 in 2013, reaching 6,290 by the end of 2022, and further increasing to 7,187 as of last May. Bonnici attributed this noteworthy growth to strategic government investments and initiatives aimed at nurturing the sector.

Bonnici reiterated the government's commitment to the cultural and creative sector in the 2024 budget, with a €20 million increase in overall allocation. This, he noted means that the arts benefitted from an additional €81 million compared to the last budget under the previous administration. Bonnici underscored the advantageous measures introduced for artists, including a reduced tax rate of 7.5% on their income.

The minister emphasized the continued focus on preserving Maltese cultural traditions in the coming year, pledging support for band clubs, pyrotechnic organisations, and Maltese feasts. Additionally, funds have been earmarked for acquiring properties leased to band clubs that face the risk of losing their premises. Financial assistance of half a million euros will also be extended to voluntary groups involved in feasts.

Bonnici also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure UNESCO recognition for the Maltese feast as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Positive feedback from the UNESCO Technical Committee indicates the possibility of official recognition in December, he said.