SiGMA founder: Moving to larger venue ‘paid off beautifully’ despite traffic woes

Relocating the SiGMA conference to a larger venue “paid off beautifully” despite the traffic woes the event caused throughout the past week, founder Eman Pulis has said.

“I understand on day one, traffic flow across the country was impacted and the inconvenience is regretted. A few valuable lessons have been learnt to mitigate for next year,” Pulis on LinkedIn.

SiGMA Europe in Malta brings together gaming industry leaders for networking, workshops, and brainstorming. The conference unites affiliates, operators, and suppliers.

The event saw around 25,000 delegates from around the world participating in a number of events across the country, with the main event being hosted at the Malta Maratime Hub, the former Marsa shipbuilding.

The large number of attendees resulted in massive traffic jams across the country, leading to extended commuting times for a number of people living in the central and southern regions of Malta.

Taking to LinkedIn, Pulis said merely five months ago organisers managed to secure all necessary permits just in time to start refurbishing three derelict sheds and host “the largest conference ever in Malta.”

“The vibe of this year’s SiGMA Europe was unlike anything I’ve witnessed in nine years since the very first rodeo,” he said. “Delegates thought we couldn’t go any farther after last year’s performance at MFCC. Yet here we are today. Current exhibitors want bigger spaces and new clients want in big. I can’t wait to raise the bar yet again in 2024.”

“Similarly, the response from hoteliers, restaurants, suppliers, sports clubs & taxis has been overwhelming, and a clear sign that the show should stay in Malta. The tourist sector used to refer to November as a shoulder month. Not anymore,” Pulis said.