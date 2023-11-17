Teachers’ union holds conciliatory talks with government, fails to reach resolution

The Malta Union of Teachers held a second round of conciliatory talks with the government over failed collective agreement talks.

During the meeting, the government presented another financial proposal but this was also deemed unacceptable by MUT and was refused.

Educators started industrial action on Monday morning. This led to the cancellation of parents days, IEP meetings and students’ attendance was not recorded. MUT officials held the first conciliation meeting with the government on Monday during which both sides outlined their respective positions.

“Attempts to bring the sides together did not result in any tangible solution and it failed to lead to a resolution of the dispute,” the MUT said.

The MUT Council shall be meeting next week to discuss the situation, and said it is still open to any further discussions with the government to seek a solution.

Meanwhile industrial action will continue as planned.

The union issued a raft of directives to its members last week after it announced an industrial dispute over stalled collective agreement talks. It also ordered a one-day strike on 27 November.

Educators are also refraining from carrying out work on assessments, not submitting student attendances, not using communication books, holding no meetings with parents, refraining from all external communication, including Teams and MySchool, and performing no work related to audits and reviews.

Last Friday the union said it was dissatisfied with the financial proposals put forward by the Education Ministry for improved pay packets for educators. Talks on a new collective agreement have been going on for nine months. No details have emerged so far.

The MUT said the proposals tabled by the government were a far cry from the “substantial increases” that were promised in the Labour Party’s election manifesto and reiterated after the election.

The directives issued by the union are applicable to kindergarten educators, education officers, heads of departments, teachers, learning support educators, assistant heads, heads of school, trainer, MAV centre administrators, LSC coordinators and technician grades. The directives are applicable to supply or regular workers in State and Church schools.