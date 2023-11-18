ADPD raises concerns over proposed tarmac plant in Mqabba

The proposed development of a batching plant and tarmac factory instead of a quarry in Mqabba has raised environmental and public health concerns, according to spokespersons from ADPD who addressed a press conference on-site.

ADPD expressed worry about the expansion of the construction lobby to the detriment of the environment and public health. The proposed industrial plant is set to be built approximately 500 meters from a residential area, raising concerns about its potential impact on residents' well-being.

On Saturday ADPD representatives criticized the local council for remaining silent on the matter, emphasizing the council's obligation to take a position on such development applications and safeguard the interests of residents. The party urged the council to actively engage with the community and address the potential impact of the proposed industrial plant.

Citing studies published in the Scientific Journal, Environment International, in 2012, the ADPD highlighted that similar plants in other locations have been linked to increased cases of heart and respiratory problems among residents. Additionally, recent Eurostat statistics indicating a 7.7% increase in greenhouse gas emissions in Malta raised concerns about the environmental impact of such industrial activities.

Dr. Bagley from ADPD stressed the importance of conducting studies on the environmental impact of industrial plants and called on the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to ensure the protection of the environment and public health.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci criticized what she described as a government of the few, accusing it of favoring its network of friends at the expense of public health. Gauci raised questions about the close connections between the individual proposing the development and the Labour Party, expressing concern that the project may prioritize profit over the health of the residents.

The press conference concluded with a call for better planning, diversification of investments, and a reduction in the influence of powerful lobbies in the construction sector. ADPD emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being of residents and curb the expansion of the construction industry in Malta.