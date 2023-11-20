PN, GĦSL present draft bill that lower barriers for people seeking to challenge government decisions
Among other changes, the amendment also plans to include the Armed Forces, and any other body that fulfils a public function that aren’t already defined as public authorities by law
The Nationalist Party has tabled an amendment in parliament aiming to reform and consolidate laws regarding administrative, legislative and judicial acts. The amendment was co-tabled by PN justice spokesperson, Karol Aquilina, along with the president of Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (GĦSL) Andrew Drago.
Among other changes, the amendment plans to include the Armed Forces, and any other body that fulfils a public function that aren’t already defined as public authorities by law.
Currently, only those who are directly impacted by a decision made by the government may contest it. However, the amendment would make it so that anybody with "sufficient interest" can contest a government decision.
The amendment would also make changes in the procedure to request a judiciary review. The proposals state that everyone will have the power to initiate a judicial review and will be given a two-year window to make their case. The two-year time period will also apply to decisions taken by the Attorney General.
During a press conference in parliament, GĦSL president Andrew Drago stated that the measure also increased the period of time from six months to two years for anybody to contest a government decision.
In addition, the time limit would be suspended until the Ombudsman's ruling should someone file a complaint. Drago explained that this would give the Ombudsman’s office more power, while people would not need to worry about a six-month deadline running its course.
The amendment’s fate now lies in the hands of government who can agree with the propositions and place it on the parliamentary agenda.