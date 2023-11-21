Maltese pro-choice campaigner named on BBC’s list of 100 most inspirational and influential women

Family medicine specialist and co-founder of pro-choice NGO Doctors for Choice Natalie Psaila has been named on BBC’s list of 100 most inspirational and influential women from around the world in 2023.

Psaila has been on the forefront in the campaign to decriminlise and legalise abortion in Malta, and for the better access to contraception.

She has also published a sex education book aimed at 10 to 13-year-olds called My Body's Fantastic Journey, to help improve knowledge of reproductive health in the country.

She also established a helpline that gives support to women before, during and after abortion.

Speaking to the BBC, Psaila said he near total ban in Malta, where terminations are only allowed if a woman's life is at risk, means women take pills without medical supervision.

Notable names from the BBC 100 Women 2023 list include former First Lady of the United States, attorney and campaigner Michelle Obama, footballer Aitana Bonmatí, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, actresses America Ferrera and Dia Mirza, beauty mogul Huda Kattan, AI expert Timnit Gebru, campaigner Ulanda Mtamba, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and feminist leader Gloria Steinem.