Wind and thunder expected to hit Malta on Wednesday

Thundery and windy weather is expected to reach Malta from Wednesday until Friday evening, Malta International Airport’s Meteorological Office has said.

As per the latest weather models, some isolated showers are also expected on Saturday until the afternoon. From then onwards, the possibility of some isolated light showers still remains.

While the wind strength from Wednesday until late Friday evening is expected to vary from Force 2 to Force 5 - bar the wind gusts in inclement weather/thunderstorms – the West-Northwest wind is expected to increase significantly reaching the peak on Saturday.

However, the wind is expected to die down overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The MET Office told MaltaToday predictions may change until the end of the week.

October marked an unprecedented period of dry and warm weather in Malta, becoming the driest month on record with a mere 0.2mm of precipitation, significantly below the monthly norm of 77.6mm.

This dry spell was coupled with unseasonably high temperatures, as a stagnant area of high pressure settled over the Mediterranean.