‘Nothing more than a glorified monument to cars,’ says Sandra Gauci on Msida flyover

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that the proposed Msida flyover project might look ambitious at first but is nothing more than yet another glorified monument to cars.

During a press conference in the vicinity of St Luke’s Hospital in Pieta, ADPD – The Green Party said that planning is still car-centric rather than people-centric.

“It is another mediocre attempt to alleviate traffic. As we have seen from other road projects, the intended solutions failed as traffic jams remain and will remain, unless we have serious policies, aimed to incentivise other more sustainable alternative modes of transport, including public transport,” Gauci said.

She argued that the proposed infrastructure promotes car use and stressed how a bus lane was not even contemplated.

“It is all too easy to propose large projects with lots of pomp and eye-catching artist’s impressions, whilst new ideas and solutions envisaging fewer cars remain elusive,” Gauci said.

She stated that the government wants to retain the status quo, proposing huge projects, which on paper give the impression that they will be beneficial but in fact are more of the same mistakes, further increasing over-reliance on cars.

“Cycle lanes and pedestrian paths are included but it seems without much thought,” Gauci said.

She said that despite the fact that Msida is a polluted area, people commute on foot there and therefore must be given due importance and respect.

“Projects of such magnitude are wrong, even on paper, as they put cars at the centre and not people. With this mentality traffic will keep increasing,” Gauci concluded.

Pieta and ADPD local council candidate, Janet Zahra Walker said that although St Luke’s Hospital in Pieta is not as frequented as before, it still sees a lot of cars.

Zahra Walker noted that the POYC offices, the Orthopedic Centre and the Karin Grech rehabilitation centre are all based there, as well as the Pieta Primary School.

“In contrast to other localities, this area is devoid of pavements or adequate walkways designed for children between the ages of three to eleven years. The lack of attention to people who walk to school is concerning and reconfirms our persistent over-reliance on cars.” Zahra Walker said.

“We demand safe streets where pedestrians, including school children, feel safe and are given due priority.”

She questioned whether the Pieta local council ever considers alternative modes of travel for people besides cars.

“The fact that no pavement near the school has been contemplated shows a serious lack of consideration for the safety of our children. During school rush hours, the street is not even closed to traffic, which poses serious dangers,” Zahra Walker stated.

She noted that despite the fact that the local council offices and the headquarters of both PN and PL are in the area, no proper planning was carried out for the school.

“The teachers and students of this school deserve much better; they deserve to be able to commute to their place of learning without any risk to their lives or being hit by cars,” Zahra Walker emphasised.