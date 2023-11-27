Abela defends Malta’s legal shield for gaming companies in meeting with Austrian chancellor

Robert Abela has defended legal amendments that grant Maltese gaming companies immunity from legal action instituted in foreign jurisdictions during bilateral talks with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The issue arose after a Maltese judge last summer refused to enforce a garnishee order obtained in Austria against a Malta-based gaming company.

The garnishee order requested by Austrian citizens was blocked on the strength of a legal amendment passed by the Maltese parliament earlier this year. But the judge also delivered a landmark ruling in that he decreed that Malta’s Constitution enjoys supremacy over EU law.

Abela is in Vienna for bilateral talks with his counterpart. The Maltese delegation also includes Foreign Minister Ian Borg, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

Abela said gaming operators licensed in Malta will continue being protected from legal challenges “without basis”.

He explained that the legal amendment approved by the Maltese parliament earlier this year is intended to specifically to protect gaming companies from procedures that do not respect the free market principle.

“The amendments do not stop legal action if the gaming law is breached,” Abela clarified.

It is understood that Nehammer expressed concern over the issue during the private meeting with Abela.

The two leaders, who head countries that are constitutionally neutral, also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and Ukraine.

Abela reiterated the appeal for continued dialogue on an international level and insisted neutrality did not mean Malta should not have strong positions that pushed for peace.

Abela appealed for a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East and multilateral dialogue withing the structures of the United Nations.

The two leaders also discussed collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector through exchange of information between the respective medicines regulators.