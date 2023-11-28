Abela says human traffickers should be brought to justice in meeting with German Chancellor

Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed the need to not only disrupt activities of human traffickers, but to collectively strive for traffickers to be brought to justice in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

In comments to the press at the Chancellery in the German capital following the meeting with Chancellor Scholz, Abela said Malta is focused on preventing arrivals and fighting against human trafficking.

During discussions with the German Chancellor, Abela also expressed support for dialogue and assistance to other countries in the Mediterranean such as Libya and Tunisia.

The two leaders also discussed climate security and Malta's role in the United Nations Security Council.

A very positive meeting in Berlin with @OlafScholz diving deep into global challenges, migration & economic affairs, especially clean tech investments. Great potential for enhanced collaboration between 🇲🇹 & 🇩🇪 in emerging sectors. - RA pic.twitter.com/6uT8861QVV — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) November 28, 2023

Abela said Malta will continue to advocate for peace in the UN.

“The fact that our country hosted the Ukraine Peace Formula, a high-level international meeting to seek peace in Ukraine, and the resolution adopted by Malta at the Security Council, continue to demonstrate our country's commitment to peace in different regions,” the PM said.

Connectivity between the two states was also discussed by the leaders, who agreed shared interests can foster greater cooperation between the two countries in economic sectors.

The PM said there will continue to be solid connectivity with a national air route that will begin operating from the coming March.

Both leaders also spoke about the energy sector and environmental sustainability in this area. The importance of research, innovation, and strategic cooperation in different regions, similar to what Malta is doing to make the Mediterranean a center of clean energy, was emphasized.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg, Minister for Economy Silvio Schembri, Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri, Malta's Ambassador to Germany Vanni Xuereb, and the Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister Glenn Micallef.