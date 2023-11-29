'We’re sorry': IM says technical failures at asphalt plants disrupted overnight repairs in Burmarrad

Emergency maintenance works conducted by Infrastructure Malta on the arterial road in Triq Burmarrad faced significant delays due to simultaneous technical failures at two asphalt plants, the road agency said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the overnight repairs, disrupting the original schedule and extending the inconvenience for road users.

Several had taken to social media to complain about the delays with some saying they had arrived late to work, or missed lectures.

Apologising on Facebook, IM said the emergency maintenance, a crucial aspect of Infrastructure Malta's ongoing program aimed at enhancing the maintenance and upkeep of vital roads, encountered challenges when both asphalt plants experienced technical issues.

“The agency had meticulously planned and scheduled the night works to minimise disruption to regular traffic,” it added.

Making the situation worst, inclement weather conditions added an extra layer of complexity, particularly affecting operations in Triq Burmarrad, Burmarrad.

The combination of technical failures and adverse weather conditions contributed to a delay in reopening the road, with it eventually being accessible at 9:30 am instead of the initially targeted 5:00 am.

IM acknowledged the frustration caused by the delay and extended a sincere apology to the community.

Despite the challenges encountered, Infrastructure Malta emphasised that such unforeseen events are integral to the nature of emergency maintenance works.

“The ongoing maintenance program, which aims to address the upkeep of both arterial and distributor roads, necessitates interventions during off-peak hours to minimise disruptions to daily commuter traffic.”

The agency expressed gratitude to the multiple contractors involved in the project, highlighting their collaborative efforts to address the technical failures promptly.