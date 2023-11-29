PN to file motion demanding Rosianne Cutajar returns money received from phantom ITS job

The Nationalist Party plans to file a motion in parliament demanding that MP Rosianne Cutajar returns the money she was given through her phantom job.

A National Audit Office report issued on Tuesday showed that Cutajar’s employment as a consultant for ITS was “illegitimate, in breach of regulations” and the contract’s backdating “irregular”.

In a message on social media, PN leader Bernard Grech said that the report confirmed that Cutajar’s consultancy was fraudulent, and that Cutajar took public funds. She also confirmed what she had said in chats, noting that if everyone is pigging out, she should do so as well.

Grech questioned what the Prime Minister and Police Commissioner will do in light of these revelations. He noted that when hundreds of people were found to be receiving funds that they were not entitled to through the disability benefit racket, they faced justice and returned the funds.

Grech also questioned whether or not Cutajar will be arraigned just because she was a Labour MP. “Is there a law for gods and a law for animals?”

The PN head concluded by saying that it is unacceptable for a person to be paid thousands for a job that doesn’t exist.