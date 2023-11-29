MIA expecting 7.9 million passengers by end of 2024

Malta International Airport is anticipating the arrival of 7.8 million passengers by the end of the year, CEO Alan Borg said on Wednesday.

Borg was speaking during the unveiling of six-year investment program totalling €250 million, signalling a pivotal moment in the airport's evolution.

At the project’s core Borg said is the commitment to seamlessly manage the surge in passenger traffic while meeting stringent environmental goals and advancing the development of the airport campus.

The three-pillared programme will allow the company to operate more efficiently and safely even as traffic hits a new 7.8 million passenger milestone. The most significant projects that will contribute to smoother operations include the construction of Apron X and the Terminal Expansion Project. The year 2023 has seen the company make headway on the former, with works appearing to be on track for the completion of the first phase by summer 2024.

Set to take around a year to complete, this first phase will bring forth improvements to the airport journey for arriving guests through a 1,550- square metre westward expansion, which will entail the introduction of additional security lanes, the reconfiguration of the baggage reclaim area, and the development of a new Schengen arrivals route. The project will equip Malta International Airport with the capacity to handle further traffic growth and enable the Company to offer a 5-star airport experience to all guests.

The operational pillar of the programme also encompasses rehabilitation works on Apron 9 and the airport’s runways, as well as a significant investment in new security scanners, which will eliminate the need for liquids to be taken out of one’s hand luggage for scanning.

Sustainability is another pillar of the company’s investment programme. The installation of a three-megawatt peak photovoltaic farm–the fifth installation on the airport campus–will raise Malta International Airport’s clean energy generation capacity from 30% to 70%., while the overhaul of the airport’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems will allow the company to save around 2 million kWh of energy annually.

Further energy savings will be achieved through the replacement of some 2,600 old light fittings with LED alternatives by 2025 and the replacement of the airfield ground lighting (AGL) system.

The La Valette lounge at departures will be extended to better accommodate the increasing number of members and one-time users, while the VIP Terminal will undergo an overhaul that will elevate the offering for guests seeking added privacy and convenience by travelling through this separate building.

Project a ‘quantum leap’ in quality – Robert Abela

Speaking during the project’s inauguration, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the project will raise the bar in quality for tourists visiting Malta.

“This is not just an expansion in the quantity of travellers the airport can process: the project will also lead to a quantum leap in quality – with the airport able to offer a premium experience to all travellers,” he said.

“Moreover, it is an investment that gives due priority to our nation’s goal of becoming climate neutral. The new photovoltaic farm will more than double the airport’s clean energy generation, while the overhaul of HVAC systems will reduce its consumption of energy significantly.”

He said that when businesses embrace an economic vision which strives for prosperity, they will find government supporting them.

“We must continue to push for growth, which is focused on higher value added, sustainability, and which enhances our quality of life,” he said.