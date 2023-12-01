'Doing nothing is not an option,' Abela on global environmental crises ahead of COP28 summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela acknowledges a lack of tangible results in addressing global environmental crises despite annual gatherings.

“On a local level, we’ve done a lot. If you’d ask me if it’s not enough, I would say there’s still much to do,” Abela said.

In a message delivered ahead of the upcoming COP28 summit, Abela bluntly stated “doing nothing is not an option.”

He highlighted the potential consequences of inaction by pointing to recent catastrophic storms, such as the one narrowly avoided by Malta but devastatingly hitting Greece and subsequently moving towards Libya.

"Doing nothing means more storms like we have seen in Greece. It avoided our country with a scrap and moved to Libya. We know what that storm did, these are realities we face if we don't confront the challenges," warned the Prime Minister.

Abela explained how in his speech, he will emphasise the imperative for immediate and substantial efforts to combat climate change.

"There is much to be done, and we are enthusiastic to be part of the change for the good of humanity, no matter how small our country is" he declared.

The Prime Minister also recalled Malta’s efforts in the past few years focusing more on the offshore wind farms, as announced this summer.

Six potential areas outside Malta’s 12-mile territorial waters have been identified for floating renewable energy projects in a national policy released for public consultation today.

The policy document sets out government’s vision to encourage private investment in large renewable energy projects in Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Areas 1 to 3 are along Malta’s east and southeast coast, while Area 4 is to the south. Area 5 is along Malta’s west coast, while Area 6 is to the northwest of Gozo. All areas are massive and found outside territorial waters. They would require the projects to incorporate floating technology.

The areas take into account the depth of the sea, wind strength, marine traffic and other environmental constraints.