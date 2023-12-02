Air Malta's Munich flights on Saturday cancelled due to heavy snowfall

Air Malta has cancelled all of its Munich flights on Saturday 2 December after the airport closed on Friday evening due to heavy snowfall.

KM309 from Munich to Malta on Friday was unable to operate and the aircraft is currently held in Munich Airport awaiting airport re-opening.

The restrictive weather conditions and heavy snowfall have continued to cause Munich Airport to remain closed for all operations on Saturday, forcing Air Malta to cancel flights KM306/307/308/309.

Air Malta said that all airlines are awaiting confirmation of the situation improvement with regards to flights planned to operate on Sunday.

Customers who have booked their flight directly through Air Malta may send an email to [email protected] to request a full refund.

For flights booked through travel agents, customers are requested to contact their travel agent to submit a refund request on their behalf.

If customers would like to rebook their ticket to another flight, they should contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 00356 21662211, Monday to Friday from 08.00 to 20.00 and Saturday and Sunday from 08.00 to 18.00.

Customers are requested to quote their booking reference or ticket number to assist in efficient handling.

"Air Malta apologises for any inconvenience caused by this weather situation and airport closure which is outside the control of all airlines," the airline said in its statement