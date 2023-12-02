'Culture of hatred still with us' - ADPD commemorates Raymond Caruana murder anniversary

ADPD - The Green commemorated the 37th anniversary of Raymond Caruana’s murder, saying that the culture of intolerance, violence, and hatred is still with us and now also rife on the internet and social media.

Party Chairperson Sandra Gauci together with Secretary General Ralph Cassar and Deputy Chairperson Mina Jack Tolu marked this day at the cemetery in Gudja where Caruana was laid to rest.

Caruana was murdered whilst at the PN club in Gudja on 5 September 1986, after shots were fired from a car.

“It is critical to remember these tragic moments in Malta’s political history as they remind us of the importance of true democracy that goes beyond the tribalism that unfortunately characterises Maltese politics. Tribal partisanship is not based around discussion and debate of ideas and policies, but it is based on incitement of hatred and the justification of “us-them” politics,” ADPD said in a statement.

“Unfortunately the culture of intolerance, violence and hatred is still with us and now also rife on the internet and social media. The murders of Raymond Caruana, Karin Grech and Daphne Caruana Galizia teach us to stay vigilant against those who share hatred that can become violence and killings.”

The Greens emphasised the importance of remembering these stories and keeping in mind that dialogue and discussion have to be and remain at the centre of democratic processes.

“We should never allow violence and actions of hatred, including bullying online, to raise their heads,” ADPD said.

The party also cautioned against hatred which is spread by politicians as well, against vulnerable workers for political gains. It said that this “phenomenon” also led to the murder of migrant worker Lassana Cisse in 2019.

“This politically-motivated hatred is one we will continue to fight against. Party members and supporters who want this kind of political violence - both physical and psychological - against others should not be encouraged and egged on - but should be shown the door,” ADPD said.