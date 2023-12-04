Majority of Gozo tourism establishments agree on proposed skills card for third country-nationals

A survey by the Gozo Tourism Association (GTA) among its members found that the majority of operators believe that third-country nationals (TCNs) should obtain a skills card before being employed in local tourism establishments.

The survey was commissioned to gauge the opinions of Gozitan tourism operators on the proposed introduction of a skills card for TCNs. The survey covered a diverse range of tourism sectors on Gozo, including accommodation, restaurants, diving centers, tourist attractions, transport, tour operators, real estate, and tourism consultancy firms.

The survey found that 63% of Gozitan operators agreed that TCNs should be required to obtain a skills card before being employed in local tourism establishments.

Despite this, 54% of respondents believed that the introduction of the skills card would hinder their operations, particularly in the current scenario of a lack of interest from locals in tourism-related jobs.

Respondents identified potential benefits of the skills card, including better communication (32%), curbing abuse in entry visas (28%), and upgrading touristic services (24%) for tourism employees.

On the timing of implementation, 54% of respondents deemed the proposed introduction date of January 1, 2024, as inappropriate, while 46% considered it the right time for implementation.

The survey found that 86% of operators agreed that a basic knowledge of the English language should be a prerequisite for TCNs to obtain the skills card. However, a notable 86% disagreed with the contemplated fee for the skills card application, citing concerns that most TCNs cannot afford such costs.

On the broader issue of the skills card, 68% of respondents agreed that all local and EU employees in the tourism sector should eventually possess the skills card, emphasizing the need for a gradual introduction.

When it comes to the English language assessment, 53% believed that TCNs already employed in Gozitan tourism establishments fail the English language assessment these should not be eligible for the skills cards.

In light of these findings, the Gozo Tourism Association intends to share the survey results with relevant authorities.