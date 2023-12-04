Jean Paul Sofia parents sue individuals accused of causing their son's death

With the backing of the Public Interest Litigation Network (PILN), the parents of Jean Paul Sofia have taken legal action in Malta's civil courts, seeking compensation for moral and material damages.

The case is directed against five individuals and their affiliated companies involved in the tragic incident on December 3, 2022, where a building under construction in Kordin collapsed, resulting in the death of Jean Paul Sofia's life while he was on-site.

The individuals named in the case include Perit Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri (in both his personal capacity and as director of All Plus Ltd and Whitefrost Company Ltd), Kurt Buhagiar, and Miromir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic (in their personal capacity and as representatives of Milmar Construction Ltd).

In a statement, PILN cited a report published in June by the PILN and The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, titled "Victims of Malta’s Construction Boom: the fatal wait for accountability." The report highlighted that between 2010 and 2022, at least 49 workers lost their lives on construction sites.

The civil case, coupled with the ongoing criminal prosecution and the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, aims to secure complete justice for him and contribute to the overall safety of workers on construction sites.

The legal application was signed by PILN lawyers Christine Bellizzi, Matthew Cutajar, David Zahra, and David Bonello, the latter being engaged privately.