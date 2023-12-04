PA cancels meeting with residents over Mqabba tarmac plant relocation

The Planning Authority cancelled a meeting with a number of mayors from localities in the vicinity of Mqabba over the proposed relocation of a tarmac factory to the locality.

Residents from Qrendi, Imqabba, Żurrieq and Siġġiewi are actively opposing the relocation of a tarmac plant from an industrial zone in Ħal Far to a disused quarry in Imqabba, at a distance of 500m from the closest residence.

The move has seen residents coming together to the protest the plant’s relocation, with mayors from Imqabba, Qrendi, Kirkop and Żurrieq were also present at the protest.

The PA had a scheduled hearing on the permit for 14 November, but it was postponed.

A meeting was also scheduled to take place, but was cancelled at the last meeting by the PA.

Taking to Facebook, Wayne Flask, one of the voices pushing against the relocation, said the meeting’s cancellation is “no sign of victory.”

"Remain vigilant," he warned residents who live close to the disused quarry, saying the authority might try to approve it around Christmas time.