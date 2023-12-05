Lydia Abela invites people to donate Christmas gifts for vulnerable children

Lydia Abela has kicked off the fourth edition of the campaign Rigal Bi Mħabba, which encourages people to donate gifts for children in need.

The Prime Minister’s wife said presents can start being placed beneath a large Christmas tree in Castille Square, Valletta, from 12 December.

Abela, who started the initiative in 2020, said she was looking forward to see people and companies participate in full force as they did in previous years.

“An initiative like this makes me realise how much the Maltese and Gozitans cherish social values and ensure that even the most vulnerable amongst us will have a chance to be happy with a Christmas gift,” she said at the launch of the campaign on Monday in the presence of a children’s choir from La Voix Studios.

The campaign ends on 21 December with a Christmas village at Castille Square where people are invited for a day of activities.

As in previous years, members of the disciplined forces will be distributing the presents left by the public underneath the tree to children in need.