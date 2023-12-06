Over 3,000 domestic violence victims seek help in 2022

In 2022, over 3,000 victims of domestic violence, mainly women, sought assistance.

According to the latest data from the NSO, 3,100 individuals, 195 fewer than in 2021, sought support, with 77.2% of them being female.

Compared to 2020, there was a 6.2% increase in the number of individuals seeking services for support in domestic violence, rising from 2,919 to 3,100.

Malta experienced a significant increase in women seeking assistance in 2021, with a 12.9% rise compared to 2020. The increase, compared to 2019, rose to 28.5%, rising from 2,656 to 3,295.

Majority of victims seek Domestic Violence Unit’s help

During 2022, 70.1% of those seeking help used one service, 21.1% used two services, and 8.7% used three or more services. Eight out of every 10 service users were women.

The main services used for domestic violence cases in 2022 were the Domestic Violence Unit (DVU) within Aġenzija Appoġġ (2,093 cases) and the Police Department (2,046 individual reports). Shelters and NGOs also assisted victoms, with 173 cases in shelters and 70 cases reported to Victim Support Malta. Emergency health services recorded 69 cases in 2022.

In 2022, more than half of the cases involved people aged between 30 and 49 years (52.5%). 84% of cases involved Maltese nationals, while 13.8% involved non-Maltese nationals.

Most perpetrators who seek assistance are men

268 perpetrators used one or more services in 2022, with 91.4% being males and 8.6% females.

The Department of Probation and Parole dealt with 141 cases related to domestic violence, and the Stop! program saw 100 cases.

Most cases in both services involved people aged between 30 and 49 years.

The 'Child To Parent Violence' service offered by Aġenzija Appoġġ dealt with 31 cases, all under 30 years of age.