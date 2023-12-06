Former Labour MP Charles Buhagiar made Building and Construction Consultative Council chair

The chairman of the new Building and Construction Consultative Council (BCCC) is former Labour minister Charles Buhagiar.

The BCCC is a forum for consultation and dialogue between the representatives of various sectors of the building and construction industry, the Government, and the Authority. It will be replacing the previous Building Industry Consultative Council (BICC).

A notice published in the Government Gazette shows engineer Winston Pirotta has been appointed deputy chairperson. The council’s secretary is Salvina Gelfo.

Buhagiar had faced calls to resign after MaltaToday revealed he passed on to his wife an official vehicle assigned to him as executive chairman of the government’s Building Industry Consultative Council. He refused to resign.

The office of the permanent secretary within the Ministry for Transport and Infrastructure had launched an internal investigation into the fact that the former Labour minister gave his government car to his wife to use, leading to BICC having to lease a second car for his own use.

In the meantime, Buhagiar authorised the lease of a second vehicle through BICC for his use.

The other members appointed on the council are as follows:

Andre Pizzuto – Kamra tal-Periti President

Jonathan Cauchi - Chamber of Engineers representative

Philip Fenech – SME Chamber

Jesmond Chetcuti – Malta Chamber of Construction Management

Mark Bajada – Chamber of Commerce

Alex Torpiano – UOM Faculty of the Built Environment

Stephen Sammut – MCAST

Michael Stivala – MDA President

Jesmond Marshall – GWU

Kenneth Abela - UĦM Voice of the Workers

Chris Attard - Forum of Maltese