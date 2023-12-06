Malta set to smash 2019 tourism records, Prime Minister says

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the tourism sector has not only seen a full recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic, but is also poised for a new record-breaking year, surpassing the 2019 levels of tourism activity.

Addressing the Malta National Tourism Conference organised by the Malta Tourism Observatory, Abela cited data released by the World Tourism Organization last week. The data indicated that international tourism is rebounding and is projected to reach nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels in terms of tourist movement by the end of the year.

While the rest of Europe has not yet fully recovered to 2019 levels, Abela noted that Malta's performance exceeds the average and is even considered an overperformer.

To enhance the tourist experience further and provide a higher quality product, Abela emphasized the need for government investment in the sector's human capital.

Abela emphasized that the National Tourism Strategy places sustainability as a core principle, addressing challenges such as climate change, the shift to bring emissions down to zero, and balancing economic growth with social and environmental priorities.

Encouraging collaboration to achieve these targets, Abela mentioned recent major projects, including the terminal expansion project at Malta International Airport and investments in high-quality accommodation.

Malta Tourism Observatory CEO Carlo Micallef presented the Malta Tourism Authority's marketing strategy focused on enhancing the brand.

The strategy aims to attract tourists with a higher income bracket and emphasizes Malta's art, history, active lifestyle, experiential travel, gastronomy, education, and health consciousness.

Meanwhile, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo stated that while it is true that Malta's tourism competitors have not recovered as much as Malta, one must still be vigilant.

Bartolo said that Malta has managed to do away with its seasonality, meaning that Malta is the preferred destination for tourists all year round, not only during summer.

Bartolo called for those in the tourism sector not to forget the context in which they operate, where changes in climate and new geopolitical realities can bring about threats to the status quo.