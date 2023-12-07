FAA slams authorities’ handling of archaeological remains at Santa Venera temple site

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has expressed its disgust at the way heritage-sensitive applications are being handled by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Planning Authority.

The Santa Verna Temple site application made the news when reports of archaeological remains were found on the site. In spite of repeated reports to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the police, nothing was done to secure the site from tampering and save the caves that indicated prehistoric uses.

“Furthermore, on a nearby construction site, works proceeded without the stipulated heritage monitor. The previous archaeological monitor employed in the area was speedily replaced when he issued a report highlighting the presence of archaeological remains,” the NGO said.

During the last hearing, it was revealed by journalist Victor Borg that not only was archaeology found, but that human remains were laid in caves in a manner indicating that the site was used for ritual purposes.

“Again, instead of thanking the journalist for revealing this report, Silvana Baldacchino, the Chairman of the PA Environment Planning Commission spent the hearing berating him for not submitting the report to the Superintendence which had suppressed it all along, just as the police had ignored it all reports,” the NGO said.

“Astrid Vella (FAA) and Carmen Bajada, Xagħra resident, witnessed to the lack of monitoring on the site and the disturbance of the archaeological remains. Members of the EPC board pushing for a summary decision on the permit, based on 2012 Superintendence claiming no finds on the site, which are now nullified by the Superintendent's own (concealed) report to the contrary.”

At FAA's insistence, the EPC accepted to defer the decision in order to receive, upload and discuss the SCH report obtained by Victor Borg.

“Flimkien ghal Ambjent Aħjar asks yet again, why NGOs and the public have to do the work of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Planning Authority, which are responsible for safeguarding Malta's Heritage. Moreover, today a replacement secretary attended for Xagħra Local Council. Why did the lawyer, agreed upon unanimously in a meeting of the Xaghra Local Council, to study this application, submit representations and represent the Council, not submit representations nor attend today's hearing in order to defend Xagħra's unique history from developers' greed?” the FAA said.