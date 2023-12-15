New residency agency, gaming authority chiefs

Charles Mizzi has been selected to be the new CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority, while Jonathan Cardona has been reappointed as chief of Residency Malta Agency, the government body responsible for Malta’s residency programme.

Mizzi was the CEO of the Residency Malta Agency, but will now leave the post to take the helm of the Malta Gaming Authority. Cardona will be replacing him at the agency.

"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead the authority," Mizzi said. “I am keen to build on past successes and, together with the team under the guidance of the Minister responsible and the Board of Governors, to strategically steer the Authority forward so that Malta’s already robust position in the field may be further strengthened, while delivering value to all stakeholders.”

The Home Affairs Ministry separately announced Cardona's appointment in a press release on Friday.

Cardona had served as chief executive of the golden passports scheme, but was appointed CEO at Enemalta in October 2021. He left the position in October this year after a turbulent summer period with repeated power outages during an intense heatwave.

Apart from experience in citizenship and residency, Cardona served as a Sherpa on behalf of Malta to the European Union.

Minister Byron Camilleri congratuled Cardona on the new position and thanked the outgoing CEO Charles Mizzi for his work at the agency.