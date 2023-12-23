Truck driver was seemingly aware that he was dumping material already on fire, WasteServ says

Updated at 12:53pm with WasteServ statement

The fire that broke out in the Magħtab landfill had started in a truck carrying mixed recyclables, as the driver seemed fully aware that he was unloading waste that was on fire, WasteServ stated.

Civil Protection Department workers were dispatched to the Magħtab landfill on Saturday morning after a fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported as firefighters were dispached to put out the fires.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, WasteServ stated that preliminary findings indicate that a truck carrying recyclables unloaded the material while it was already on fire. Luckily, firefighters were able to control the flames immediately, however some more time was needed to make sure that the fires were completely extinguished.

The source of the fire is currently under investigation, however, WasteServ noted that the, "suspected driver of the truck appears from CCTV to be fully aware that he was unloading material on fire and drove off."

WasteServ further appealed to the public to properly dispose of highly flammable materials such as batteries, mobile phones, and flares, which do not belong in grey recycling bags. The company reminded the public that civic amenity sites will remain open throughout the festive season, closing only on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Saturday's scenes at the facility were not new, as the landfill sees a number of improperly discarded waste placed inside recycling bags.

Last October, the armed forces had to be called to the site after workers found explosives disposed of in grey recycling bags.