Secondary runway resurfaced at Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport has successfully concluded the resurfacing of its secondary runway, Runway 05-23, a 2.4km strip with historical roots dating back to Malta's time under British Rule as an air force base.

The runway, primarily used for General Aviation and aviation training, reopened today after a meticulous three-month, €14 million rehabilitation project.

The project, part of the airport's broader €250 million capital investment program spanning 2023 to 2028, is aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and overall airport operations. The timely completion of the resurfacing should ensure a fully operational runway by the end of 2023, with minor infrastructural adjustments scheduled for early January.

Alan Borg, Chief Executive Officer of Malta International Airport, expressed pride in the swift execution of the project. "We set the ball rolling on this €14 million project in the first week of October and saw the project through to completion in under three months. This rehabilitation project formed part of our airport's €250 million capital investment program," said Borg.

Runway 05-23, while typically catering to General Aviation, handles 9% of the airport's commercial movements. This strategic importance adds operational flexibility, enabling the airport to divert traffic while vital rehabilitation work is undertaken on the primary runway, Runway 13-31, in the upcoming years.

Capt. Charles Pace, Director General for Civil Aviation at Transport Malta’s Civil Aviation Directorate, acknowledged the challenges faced by the General Aviation community during the project but emphasized the necessity of the rehabilitation works. "The restrictions were tough on the General Aviation community, but the works were necessary, and it was difficult to find the right balance at what has become a very busy airport all year round," said Capt. Pace.

The mammoth resurfacing project involved a workforce of 400 individuals and was meticulously phased to ensure minimal disruption. Key highlights of the project included the application of 35,000 tonnes of special asphalt, the replacement of 3,000 square meters of damaged concrete sections, the installation of 50 kilometers of cable ducts, and 35 kilometers of cables, along with the integration of state-of-the-art lighting control systems and 2.4 kilometers of stormwater pipework to mitigate water accumulation risks.

Alan Borg extended his gratitude to the team involved in the project. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the airport team for working against the clock to carry this complex project over the finish line before the end of the year."