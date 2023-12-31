menu

Over 60 people brave December sea during OASI Foundation event

The event aimed to motivate those struggling with addiction to seek help

31 December 2023, 10:50am
by Matthew Farrugia
Photo: OASI Foundation
The OASI Foundation organised the second edition of "Jump for Life", aiming to encourage and support individuals seeking help to overcome addiction.

This year’s Jump for Life took place on December 30th at Xlendi Bay.

The event featured three activities: a walk from Xlendi Bay to the limits of Sanap Cliffs and back, followed by canoeing and the main event—participants bravely plunging into the cold sea. Over 60 individuals took part, expressing satisfaction, a natural high, and a thrill after the jump.

The event received support from the Ministry of Gozo as the main sponsor.

OASI Foundation extended gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors, emphasising the positive cause behind the event. 

The foundation wished everyone a Happy New Year.

