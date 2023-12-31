PN will continue working for strategic plan for Malta in 2024, Grech says

The Nationalist Party will continue to work for a strategic plan for the country in order to address cost of living issues, PN leader Bernard Grech said.

In his final speech of 2023, Grech spoke about an ideal economic model that serves everyone and eliminates inequalities.

The Opposition leader said that his party would work to restore Malta's international reputation while restoring the dignity and quality of life for all in Maltese society.

"Our vision is a promise for integrity, to rebuild the faith in institutions that has withered away," Grech continued.

The PN leader spoke about the "essential" participation in society needed for the country to move forward. Here, he noted that in 2024, Malta will celebrate 60 years since its independence, as well as 20 years since Malta joined the EU. "These achievements are examples of a living nation that believes in itself," Grech stated.

The Opposition leader also addressed next year's MEP elections. Grech stated that PN's politics is based on the fact that Malta is the smallest EU nation, but a nation that has all the credentials to work among the big players.

Speaking about 2024's local council elections, Grech highlighted that his party believes wholly in subsidiarity, and that it why it birthed local councils. Grech appealed to the electorate saying that one should elect people who are willing to put their locality and residents first.

"A new year is an opportunity to better ourselves, to give the best to our loved ones, to Malta and Gozo," he stated. The PN leader continued by saying that a new year gives aspirations to grow further.

Bernard Grech wished all a happy new year.