Malta welcomes 2024 with fireworks and music as thousands make merry in Valletta

Fireworks and music ushered in the new year in Malta as thousands of people thronged St George’s Square in Valletta to celebrate the start of 2024.

The national New Year’s Eve celebration in the capital started at 8:30pm and saw major Maltese artists such as Emma Muscat and AIDAN entertain the crowds.

Elsewhere, people gathered in their homes with friends and family to celebrate the start of a new year with food, music and games.

As Central Europe turned its clock to past midnight, similar celebrations to those in Valletta took place in Rome, Berlin and Paris amid heavy security.

Earlier, Auckland in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia were the first major cities in the world to welcome the new year.

2024 starts with trepidation as two major conflicts remain unresolved - the war in Ukraine will be entering its third year in February and Israel’s retribution in Gaza continues with no sign of letting up.

In Europe, voters will be heading to the polls in June to elect their representatives in the European Parliament under the dark cloud of inflation.

In Malta, some key changes are expected at the top with the appointment of a new president, an election for Labour Party deputy leader if Chris Fearne is nominated European Commissioner, and the possibility of change at the helm of the Nationalist Party.

But for the time being these issues have been put aside as people toast the new year and bid goodbye to a tumultuous 2023.