No major road accidents in December as police, TM step up road side checks

No major road traffic accidents were reported throughout December, the police said on Monday as law enforcement authorities stepped up roadside checks across the islands.

Until New Year’s Eve, more than 160 road checks took place since the start of December during which around 4,500 vehicles were inspected. In the majority of cases, drivers were found to be obeying the law.

The police said more than 600 fines were issued for various infringements that ranged from driving without the necessary road and driving licences, mobile phone use while driving, excessive speeding, no seatbelt and illegal tinted glass. Several vehicles were also towed away because the driver did not have a valid licence, while some Y-plate vehicles were also fined for lack of documentation.

In instances where officers suspected driving under the influence, breathalyser tests were carried out along with vehicle searches using police dogs.

No accidents were reported on New Year’s Eve and no serious road accidents occurred throughout December.

Road side inspections were coordinated by the police with the assistance of Transport Malta enforcement officers and are expected to continue in the coming months.

“The police force thanks everybody for the cooperation shown during the festive season to ensure the roads were safe,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

He appealed to motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol, not to drive with excessive speed and not to use electronic equipment while driving.