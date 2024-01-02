Gozo Channel vessel out-of-service for January

The Gozo Channel will be operating without the MV Malita throughout January, and a temporary timetable will be put in place for other vessels.

The MV Malita will be out of service for dry-dock maintenance starting Tuesday 9 January until 30 January.

Other vessels will operate on a temporary timetable, which will be available on the Gozo Channel website and social media channels.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused by the maintenance, and said it is committed to providing safe and reliable ferry services between Malta and Gozo.

More information can be found by visiting the Gozo Channel website or by calling the company on 2210 9000.