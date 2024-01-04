menu

Eric Borg funeral to take place 6 January

Eric Borg waas murdered on New Year’s Day and died on a pavement in Rabat

4 January 2024, 1:13pm
by Nicole Meilak
The funeral of Rabat murder victim Eric Borg will take place on Saturday 6 January, with the family requesting donations to Puttinu Cares and casual attire.

Eric’s sister announced on Facebook that the funeral will be held at the Basilica of St Paul at 9am on Saturday.

The family is requesting that people donate to Puttinu Cares Malta instead of sending flowers. A donation box will be available inside the church near the condolences book.  

His sister also said the family is requesting that people wear casual attire to the funeral.

Borg, who was a cab driver, was shot following an argument in Triq Fidloqqom in the Nigret area in Rabat.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, Noel Azzopardi, some three hours after the incident. Azzopardi had walked into the police station and allegedly told the police that he shot someone.

Azzopardi was charged with the murder on Wednesday but pleaded not guilty.  

