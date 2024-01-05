Health warning on electronic cigarette due to high nicotine concentration

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against an electronic cigarette product due to an excessive nicotine levels.

In its health notice, the Directorate said the product contains an excessive volume of liquid that contains nicotine, and an excessive concentration of nicotine.

“This can lead to the accidental consumption of a high dose of nicotine,” the notice reads. “Nicotine is acutely toxic and can endanger the safety of the user notably if the product comes into contact with the skin or is ingested. Furthermore, the labelling of the product is misleading as it indicates 0% nicotine.”

The product in question is an electronic cigarette by the brand Vapsolo King 10000 Disposable.

Consumers are encouraged to regularly check the Safety Gate online platform to ensure that a product is not listed as a dangerous product.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

The public is also being invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page or the official website for similar information.