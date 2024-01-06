Project Green's ploy is masking government's theft of public spaces, ADPD says

Project Green garners attention for initiatives like pocket gardens, but most public land is still allocated to development rather than recreational purposes, ADPD's Sandra Gauci said on Saturday.

The controversial development plans for a new Health Hub in Buġibba served as a focal point for Gauci's argument when addressing media and public this morning.

The government's intention to construct a regional health centre in a residential area, complete with an 800-vehicle parking facility, has sparked criticism.

Even after amendments were made to the plans to preserve mature ficus trees following public outcry and pressure from ADPD and Birdlife Malta.

Highlighting the scarcity of public spaces in Buġibba, Gauci expressed concerns about the gradual encroachment of developers on Malta's coastline.

She also drew attention to the government's proposal to build a home for the elderly in Għarb, despite a similar project in Għajnsielem remaining unfinished.

"In a country dominated by the greed to acquire, whether it be pavement or public land, beach or property, people are fighting for air, spaces where their children can play and run safely," remarked Gauci.

She criticised the normalisation of encroachment on pavements, arguing against operators earning a living at the expense of the community's well-being.

Accompanying Gauci, ADPD local council candidate for Balzan, Samuel Vella, proposed the pedestrianisation of the town's main square several days a week.

Vella asserted that such an initiative would not only provide additional open spaces for residents but also benefit local businesses by encouraging foot traffic and ensuring a safer shopping environment.

"It is really easy to go around Ħal Balzan on foot and by bicycle, and I want to make this safer, easier, and more pleasant. Ħal Balzan deserves better, it deserves a change for the better - this change can only be brought about by those who always prioritized the environment in its policies: ADPD," concluded Vella.

The Green Party remains steadfast in its commitment to balancing economic interests with community well-being and environmental preservation.