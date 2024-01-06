Aaron Farrugia axed, as Abela announces new cabinet

Former transport minister Aaron Farrugia is the sole member from the previous cabinet to not secure a role in Robert Abela's new cabinet.

Initially elected in 2017, Farrugia served as Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds and Social Dialogue in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s cabinet. In Abela’s first term as Prime Minister, Farrugia then assumed the role of Minister for the Environment, Climate Change & Planning.

Transitioning from one substantial ministry to another, Farrugia subsequently held the portfolio for infrastructure, transport, and capital projects.

Just five months after the election, Farrugia faced a challenge as traffic jams overwhelmed Malta due to an excess of ongoing road projects. Attempting to deflect criticism, he attributed the congestion not only to infrastructure work but also to closed roads for summer feasts.

“The traffic jams are not solely due to infrastructure work but also because of closed roads for feasts during the summer months,” Farrugia informed the media.

Social media erupted in the following weeks as persistent traffic jams continued to plague the island, causing slow-moving traffic and chaos due to numerous roadworks.