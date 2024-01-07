Bicycle advocacy group Rota welcomes the appointment of Chris Bonett as Transport Minister

Rota, an advocate for sustainable mobility and road safety, welcomes the recent appointment of Chris Bonett as the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, and Public Works.

MP Chris Bonett will be taking over former transport minister Aaron Farrugia, as the latter is the sole member from the previous cabinet to not secure a role in Robert Abela's new cabinet.

Abela reshuffled his Cabinet following a day of individual meetings with all ministers and MPs on Saturday.

Recognising the existing risks posed by “poorly designed projects,” Rota sees the appointment of Chris Bonett as an opportunity for positive change.

The organisation has outlined a set of issues that require immediate attention, with a focus on sustainable and safe transportation alternatives.

Rota urges the new Minister to take a comprehensive approach to sustainable mobility, highlighting the promotion of eco-friendly transportation alternatives to address the evolving needs of the nation.

The organisation called for a revaluation of the Msida Creek project, proposing alternative mobility solutions over additional flyovers. Rota highlighted a previously suggested layout that ensures safe links for all road users between Msida, the University, and Valletta.

Rota identified and called for immediate action on fixed the Mgarr bicycle lane, improving safety on Tal-Balal road, introducing level crossings in Marsa, tackling the driving licenses racket, implementing a comprehensive cycling strategy and providing safe cycling routes along St. Andrew's Road.

Rota expressed optimism that Chris Bonett, as Minister, possesses both the motivation and capability to bring about these much-needed changes.

“We hope to witness a significant increase in bicycle users on the island by the end of the year, fostering a safer and more sustainable transportation landscape,” the NGO said.

“As Rota remains dedicated to collaborating with the Ministry and other stakeholders, we envisions a more sustainable and cyclist-friendly Malta in the near future.”