Swearing-in ceremony sees minister, three parliamentary secretaries join Abela's Cabinet

A new minister and three parliamentary secretaries were sworn in on Monday after the Prime Minister promoted them to Cabinet in a surprise reshuffle over the weekend.

Chris Bonett, who was previously a parliamentary secretary for EU funds, was sworn in as minister for transport, infrastructure and public works. He takes over this ministry from Aaron Farrugia who was axed from Cabinet.

Omar Farrugia, the former mayor of Mqabba, was sworn in as parliamentary secretary for public works within Bonett’s ministry.

Both Bonett and Farrugia were elected for the first time to parliament in the last general election.

Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, the former mayor of Żebbuġ, was sworn in as parliamentary secretary for active ageing and will serve under Jo Etienne Abela, who is minister for health and the elderly. Agius Galea was also elected for the first time to parliament in 2022.

Glenn Bedingfield was sworn in as parliamentary secretary for public cleansing and will serve within the tourism ministry headed by Clayton Bartolo.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta and was presided by President George Vella in the presence of the Prime Minister Robert Abela, State Advocate Chris Soler and Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol.

