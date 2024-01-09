Sponsored post of Robert Abela interview not in breach of ethics, commissioner rules

Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi has ruled that a sponsored post featuring an interview of Robert Abela on the government Facebook page does not consist of a breach of ethics.

Deciding on a complaint by independent politician Arnold Cassola, the commissioner said the video cannot be considered as an advert because it is footage of an interview where the Prime Minister gives an overview of an official meeting.

Azzopardi insisted that the prime minister provided information of genuine public interest, and the actual expense of the post was minimal.

“One cannot consider this interview on the same level as a video filmed for the purpose of an advert, where those involved in the video’s production have free power over how the footage will be taken and who will feature in it,” the commissioner said.

In light of this, the commissioner opted not to investigate the complaint further.

In reaction to the decision, Cassola said the commissioner set a precedent by ruling that prime ministers and ministers can use public money to advertise their work. “What is the use of having a publicly-funded DOI [Department of Information] when these can be substituted by paid adverts?”

“Is it okay for a politician to use public money for 200 different adverts worth €100 each? One also wonders at what amount does using public money to publicise oneself in a single advert become a problem,” he said.