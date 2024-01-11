PM ‘normalising corrupt ties with Yorgen Fenech’ through Cuschieri reappointment: Repubblika

Prime Minister Robert Abela is trying to “normalise the corrupt ties of the government with Yorgen Fenech” by allowing a return for Joseph Cuschieri and Rosianne Cutajar.

“Joseph Cuschieri and Rosianne Cutajar are unfit for public life. They have not faced any consequences for using public office for personal gain and corrupt practices. The exclusion of manifestly corrupt individuals from public life is not a punishment for them but rather protection for citizens so that the public trust is not abused,” NGO President Robert Aquilina said.

Aquilina was reacting to Joseph Cuschieri’s appointment as Project Green CEO on Wednesday, following former CEO Steve Ellul’s resignation from the post. He was also reacting to statements made by the PM, where he opened the door for a possible return to the Labour Party for now independent MP Rosianne Cutajar.

“Robert Abela stated that both paid a "high enough price for the wrongs committed and cannot be punished forever." This statement implies that, for Robert Abela, position and payment in the government are a form of entitlement for Joseph Cuschieri, Rosianne Cutajar, or anyone associated with the Party or close to the Party,” Aquilina said.

He also alleged that the PM is working under the influence of former PM Joseph Muscat.

“It is evident that Robert Abela, more under the influence of Joseph Muscat, is acting to normalize the corrupt ties of the government with Yorgen Fenech. The message that Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat want to convey is that nothing inherently wrong can be proven against Yorgen Fenech. Perhaps the question should be raised: Is Joseph Muscat manipulating Robert Abela?” he questioned. “We strongly reject this corrupt philosophy and affirm that we will resist this mafia invasion that is threatening our country.”