Major parties could have seen emissions trading scheme's impact on Malta, ADPD says

ADPD has criticised both major political parties for their lack of preparedness regarding the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The party emphasised that the introduction of this scheme, which now includes ships with a gross tonnage of 5,000 tonnes or over, was public knowledge and its effects on Malta's maritime industry could have been anticipated by both PL and PN.

During a press conference in Birżebbuġa, ADPD Chairperson, Sandra Gauci addressed concerns about the parties' apparent lack of foresight and criticised the panic and scaremongering that ensued. While acknowledging that the ETS could benefit the Birżebbuġa community by reducing air pollution, the party expressed dismay at the last-minute response and the spreading of misinformation.

Gauci, questioned the motives behind the scaremongering, pointing out that both parties had been aware of the scheme since 2005, with Maltese MEPs voting in favor of it, except for EP President Roberta Metsola, who abstained.

Gauci raised concerns about the parties playing a blame game and called for a shift in mindset during European Parliament elections. She emphasised the need to elect MEPs who prioritise Malta's interests with a modern European mentality rather than a provincial one.

Dr. Melissa Bagley, ADPD’s local council candidate for Birżebbuġa, also spoke at the press conference. She pledged to continue working with NGOs to preserve the natural habitat around Birżebbuġa, especially in ecologically sensitive areas within the Natura 2000 zone. Bagley expressed her commitment to protecting the locality from industrial activities' impact and collaborating with authorities to address illegal waste disposal issues.

Furthermore, Bagley emphasised the importance of promoting and conserving historical sites in and around Birżebbuġa to maintain the unique identity of the locality. The party urged voters to prioritize candidates who genuinely care for the country's interests and are committed to positive change.