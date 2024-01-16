Josèf Bonello appointed Malta's first Wine Ambassador by MTA

Josèf Bonello has been appointed by the Malta Tourism Authority as the first ambassador for the promotion of the wines of Malta and Gozo.

“In this new role, Bonello shall be aiming to raise the profile and knowledge of Maltese wines, both locally and more importantly internationally,” the authority announced on Tuesday.

Over the last forty years, the authority explained, the Maltese wine scene has experienced a tremendous growth as more and more wine drinkers are appreciating Maltese wine for its quality, and understanding how important it is to our culture, our agriculture, and our tourism product.

“Quality tourism is often the result of travellers seeking meaningful and unique experiences at their destination,” it added.

“The combination of wine and gastronomy is a niche that appeals to a wide audience and fortunately the Maltese Islands have an exciting story to tell in this niche.”

Josèf Bonello’s wine journey began more than thirty years ago when a local winery presented him with an opportunity to market its range of Maltese wines.

Throughout his career, he gained valuable experience with local winemakers and wine importers who allowed him to represent wines from around the world.

In the meantime, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust provided him with the academic foundations that fuelled his infectious enthusiasm for wine.

The authority is confident, it said, that Bonello will succeed in his mission to establish a brand identity for The Maltese Islands’ wines and also Mediterranean wines through his great experience and love of the wine sector.