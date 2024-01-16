Fraudsters using HSBC contact centre number to scam bank clients

Fraudsters are calling HSBC customers using what appears to be the bank’s contact centre number 2380-2380.

In the call, the fraudster states that he is from HSBC and is calling to advise that suspicious transactions have been detected on the customer’s account and that he needs customer’s online banking username and a logon code so that he can then stop these transactions.

HSBC Bank Malta messages all its clients to warn them against complying with these telephonic requests.

“If the customer gives his username and a logon code, the fraudster will have complete access to customer's accounts through online banking.

“If you ever receive such a call and the caller asks you to give any confidential information such as usernames, logon codes, PINS or card details hang up immediately as this is definitely an attempt to scam you,” the bank said.

HSBC said it never asks for such confidential information. “If you have shared any confidential information with anyone please call us immediately on 21483809.”